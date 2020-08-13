Save $40 on this 10-foot offset hanging patio umbrella, now $60 at Amazon

- Aug. 13th 2020 7:57 pm ET

0

Le Papillon Leisure (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10-foot Offset Hanging Patio Umbrella for $59.99 shipped with the code 5PRYWLUL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $100, today’s deal saves you 40% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to enjoy some time on the patio this summer, it might be nice to have some shade. This umbrella has a 10-foot diameter to cover everyone sitting on the deck at one time. It’s offset, making it super simple to hang over people instead of being in the middle. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers.

Now, today’s lead deal comes with just the umbrella and stands. You’ll still need a weight to hold the umbrella down, or at least screws to secure it to your deck. This circular weight can hold up to 85-pounds of sand, making it a great buy at $35 shipped.

Something else to consider would be a way to light up your patio. Pick up this light kit, which is designed to go on the runners underneath your umbrella. It’s remote controlled and available for just $12.50 Prime shipped, giving you the ability to easily illuminate your patio.

Offset Hanging Patio Umbrella features:

Elegant Design and Easily Operation Features: elegant offset hanging design with crank and cantilever operation system for easily raise and putting down, easy-slide and lock operation system for more angles of shading, wind vent at the top to allow air flow and reduce wind pressure to enhance stability.

