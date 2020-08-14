Le Creuset has a Factory Section with hundreds of deals at up to 70% off original prices. Included in this sale section is the popular dutch ovens, skillets, stainless steel items, and more. If you’re not familiar with Le Cruset, this band has an array of fun colors of cookware and high-quality products. Prices in the Le Creuset Factory Shop start at just $4 and go up to $548 for entire sets. Best of all, Le Creuset offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks, and be sure to check out our guide to the best new cookbooks to pick up this summer that will inspire you. Note: all Factory sales are final.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

One of the best-selling items from Le Creuset is the Round Dutch Oven, and it’s priced from $150. To compare, it’s usually priced at up to $560. This Dutch Oven is available in either white or blue and comes in two size options. The exterior enamel is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking and would make a great gift idea for anyone.

“Long recognized for its strength and durability, cast iron is the prime material for slow-cooking, braising and roasting, thanks to its ability to maintain even and consistent heat,” Le Creuset says. Plus, with cool weather just around the corner, the dutch oven is great for stews, soups, braises, and more.

Le Creuset Skillets

Another notable item to pick up from this section is the Original Skillet. It’s priced at $108, which is $72 off the original rate. This skillet was made to bring the delicious flavor of an outdoor grill indoors. It comes in a beautiful green coloring for fall too.

There is also a Deep Covered Skillet that’s another standout from this section. This skillet is spacious to hold multiple servings or larger ingredients for cooking. It has a large knob for convenience and is heat-resistant. It’s priced at $180 and originally was priced at $300.

Le Creuset Stainless Steel

If you’re looking for a new complete set, the Le Creuset 10-Piece Stainless Steel has everything you need. The set includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2-qt. saucepan, 7-qt. stockpot, 3 1/5-qt. shallow casserole and a 4 1/2 qt. saute pan. Originally priced at $1,095 and currently marked down to $548, the entire set is also dishwasher-safe and has large handles for easy carrying.

