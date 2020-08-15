Save up to 40% on a tankless hot water heaters + smart thermostats, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off a selection of tankless hot water heaters as well as a few programmable and smart thermostats for your home. One of our favorites is the ATMOR 6,000W Electric Tankless Hot Water Heater Shower System for $74.99 shipped. Down from $125, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This system comes with everything you need for an all-in-one shower setup, be it on-the-go or in a tiny home. It offers continuous on-demand hot water out of the built-in and included shower head. This requires a 240V plug and a dual-pole 30A breaker to function. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head over to Home Depot to see everything on sale, but be sure to hit the break for a few more of our favorites.

Another stand-out is the BLACK+DECKER 27kW 5.4GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater at $384.99 shipped. Down from $500, this deal saves you around 23% and is the best available. While the model mentioned above only heats the water coming out of its included showerhead, this one is built to go in as a replacement to your existing whole-home hot water heater. It can heat water at up to 5.4-gallons per minute and runs off a 240V with three dual-pole 40A breakers required for it to function. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Something else of note from today’s sale is the Honeywell T5 HomeKit-enabled Smart Programmable Thermostat at $74 shipped. Going for around $110 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $5 and is among the best pricing we’ve seen. With support for Apple’s HomeKit in tow, you’ll also find it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

ATMOR Tankless Hot Water Heater Shower features:

The ATMOR Enjoy Series 6 kW/240-Volt Electric Tankless Water Heater is the eco-friendly, efficient and convenient solution you have been looking for, delivering an endless supply of hot water instantly for your shower only when you need it. This complete shower system comes with the water heater, hose, handheld shower, rise rail, and soap dish. Enjoy a continuous flow of hot water whenever you want, without the wait or the worry of running out. The modern, compact design installs easily on the wall to your shower and is equipped with an installation wire to connect your electrical easily. The ATMOR Top can be ready to produce hot water in seconds.

