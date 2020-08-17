Luke Bryan, a mega country music star, has a new Amazon storefront where he shares his favorite outdoor gear. Whether you’re a fan of hunting, fishing, or just spending time outdoors, he’s got an array of items that he loves. Just in time for fall, Luke shares apparel, accessories, gear, and essentials for being outdoors. Head below the jump to find his top favorites and be sure to check out our guide to the best casual sneakers for men under $60.

“This Amazon store is a reflection of who I am as a person and an outdoorsman,” the singer says about this exclusive collection. “These are things that work in my everyday life. When you spend a lot of time in the outdoors, you kind of weed out what really works, are efficient and do the job you need. When I put these things on the store, they’re field-tested and approved, and you can be confident that they’ll do what’s right.”

Luke Bryan’s Favorite Outdoor Apparel

One of his favorite outdoor shirts is the Columbia Men’sTerminal Tackle Long Sleeve Shirt. This shirt is made for comfort and has built-in sun protection. It is available in a wide variety of color options and is perfect for layering if the temperatures drop. You can find it on Amazon from just $9, and not only is it highly-rated by Luke Bryan, but it also has a 4.5/5 star rating and over 4,000 reviews.

Another notable item from this storefront is the Carhartt Men’s Midweight Hooded Zip Front Sweatshirt that’s priced from $45. This camouflage hoodie keeps you matching the outdoor scenery, and the midweight material promotes warmth. It’s also infused with spandex for added comfort, and to top it off, the Carhartt brand is very trendy for this fall. It is rated 4.6/5 stars with nearly 400 reviews on Amazon.

Outdoor Essentials from Luke’s favorites

The Costa Sunglasses are a must-have from the Luke Bryan Amazon store. Luke quotes, “I wear these every day, and when you’re able to go fish with them, they’re just such an important thing in the outdoors.” These sunglasses are lightweight, durable, and priced at $160.

A must-have from this collection is the Igloo Cooler. Luke states that he thinks this is the most important item to have when heading outdoors. When fishing this is a perfect way to store your catch and you can use it for drinks and snacks as well. It also gives you a perfect place to sit whether you’re fishing, camping, or sitting by a bonfire. It’s priced at $180 and will be a go-to for years to come.

