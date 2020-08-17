It is now time to kick the week off with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We still have some particularly notable offers from last week on Iron Marines and this all-time low on R.B.I. Baseball 20, but there are several more to add to the list this morning. Today’s collection includes titles like Star Traders: Frontiers, thankful, Icewind Dale, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Anthill, Prune, and much more. Head below for a complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phraseaholic Phrase of the Day: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SongSheet Pro: Lyrics & Chords: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Daily Budget Original Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder X PRO: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro : $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Angel Sword: 3D RPG: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Prune: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Planet of Cubes Survival Craft: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: World of Cubes Survival Craft: FREE (Reg. $1)

Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 ea. + more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Reeder 4: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Reeder 4: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Star Traders Frontier :

Command your ship and crew as a space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more in Star Traders: Frontiers – an epic space RPG from Trese Brothers Games. Venture forth into a massive open universe, rich with adventure and the lore of the Star Traders. Choose your path by assembling and commanding your custom crew and spaceship in a constantly evolving galaxy torn by internal strife, political intrigue, and alien threats. Will you fly as a pirate terrorizing shipping lanes, join the solar wars as a military captain, or track targets across the stars as a fearsome bounty hunter?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!