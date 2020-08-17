Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 ea. + more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo SWitch for $49.94 shipping. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and just about everywhere else, today’s offer is a rare chance to score Luigi’s Mansion 3 at a discount. Today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low, the best price we can find, and the first notable deal we have tracked in months. Head to the Last Resort Hotel to save Mario and friends while you catch ghosts and solve puzzles with the all-new Poltergust G-00. Head over to our hands-on review for more details. Then head below for even more Switch game deals as well as a series of big-time offers for PS4 and Xbox One including Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Witcher 3 Complete, Street Fighter V, Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox digital game sale up to 65% off
- Phase 2 PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 Complete from $17 (Reg. up to $60)
- Street Fighter V $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds from $29 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Forza Horizon Ultimate Bundle $59.50 (Reg. $170)
- Incl. Forza Horizon 3 & 4
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch first-party games $10+ off at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $5 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Metro: Last Light Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro 2033 Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- DOOM (2016) $6 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $39 (Reg. $50)
- Trials of Mana $3o (Reg. $42)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Forza Horizon 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Or Ultimate Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon up to 25% off video games from $16
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath $30 (Reg. $50)
- Plus Kombat Pack
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 from $19 (Reg. up to $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
