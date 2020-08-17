Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 ea. + more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo SWitch for $49.94 shipping. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and just about everywhere else, today’s offer is a rare chance to score Luigi’s Mansion 3 at a discount. Today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low, the best price we can find, and the first notable deal we have tracked in months. Head to the Last Resort Hotel to save Mario and friends while you catch ghosts and solve puzzles with the all-new Poltergust G-00. Head over to our hands-on review for more details. Then head below for even more Switch game deals as well as a series of big-time offers for PS4 and Xbox One including Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Witcher 3 Complete, Street Fighter V, Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

