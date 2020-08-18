Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree USB-C Cable 2-Pack $3 (77% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its 2-meter 90-Degree USB-C Charging Cables for $2.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $13, today’s offer is good for a $10 discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a unique 90-degree connector, Aukey’s USB-C cables make it easy to use your device while it’s charging without putting strain on the cord. Each of the two included cables is also wrapped in braided nylon, which offers further protection when they’re placed in your bag or just left around the house. And for use at home, the 2-meter length ensures you can refuel comfortably on the couch or anywhere else that isn’t directly next to an outlet. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Safe charging at up to 3A is ensured by high-standard components, including a 56k ohm resistor. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps. When used with a charger or power bank that supports Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging or Qualcomm Quick Charge, these cables will Fast Charge your Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus/Note 8 or will Quick Charge your LG G5/G6/V20, HTC 10, or other compatible model (refer to Product Description for details) Durable, braided nylon A to C cables with slim, reversible USB-C connectors and 5000+ bend lifespan for easy connection. 3.3ft makes inconvenient office outlets reachable and makes it easier to use and charge your phone while relaxing in bed. Keep a cable in your home and office as a back-up

