Sony’s popular noise cancelling wireless headphones drop to $148 for today only

- Aug. 18th 2020 7:00 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sony Noise Cancelling WHXB900N Wireless Headphones for $148 shipped. Regularly $250, today’s deal is over $100 off and a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured pair of headphones delivers up to 30-hours of battery life on a single charge with “next-level digital noise-canceling technology.” A 10-minute charge delivers an hour of playback, which is perfect if you’re in a bind. You can activate voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant with the press of a button, calling up various automation, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While there are plenty of over-ear wireless headphones out there for far less, you’ll miss out on Sony’s vaunted active noise cancellation technology. That said, Mpow’s H7 Bluetooth headphones offer an attractive price tag at around $20 and a similar design. Notable features include up to 18-hours of battery life on a single charge and on-ear controls for playback. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 8,500 Amazon reviewers.

For more wireless headphones, check out last night’s review of the sport Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 and Dot 2 earbuds. Jordan dove into the finer features of these affordable wireless headphones with a look at their defining characteristics and more.

Sony WH-XB900N Headphones feature:

  • Feel the power of EXTRA BASS
  • Next-level digital noise cancelling technology
  • Get up to 30 hours of battery life
  • Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

