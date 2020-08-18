Airthings Wave Plus Air Smart Air Quality Monitor hits Amazon low at $171

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Airthings Wave Plus Smart Air Quality Monitor for $170.99 shipped. Regularly $229, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find by 15% or more. Depart from the standard carbon dioxide detector and go with this impressive smart home-laden alternative. This model can track VOC, humidity, temperature, carbon dioxide, and pressure. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing users to track measurables within an app, and keep an eye on how things are going in your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For something more affordable, consider the First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector with Digital Thermostat and 10-year Battery for $32. This multifunction device keeps track of carbon monoxide levels but also relays temperatures via a digital display. Features a 10-year battery and warranty, so it’s really just a “place in your home and forget about it” kind of purchase.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

We spend 90% of our time indoors where the air is often 2 to 5 times worse than the air outside. Continuous monitoring of indoor air quality is key for minimizing negative health effects, preventing illness and increasing productivity, energy and good health. Airthings, air quality specialists and experts in radon, created the Airthings Wave Plus as the first smart air quality monitor with radon detection.

