Score Apple’s latest iPhone SE for FREE on Verizon with activation (Save $399)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s new iPhone SE 64GB for FREE when you purchase online. You’ll also need to add the device to an Unlimited plan with a new line, and a $20 activation fee applies. Typically fetching $16.66 per month or $399 direct from Apple, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $120 over the 24-month plan and matches the best we’ve seen to date. As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. Learn more in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for more.

Whether you’re picking up the iPhone SE for yourself, or as a family member’s first device, using a little of your savings on a case can go a long way. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Case will only set you back $13 at Amazon and provides some added protection. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can match whichever style of SE you fancy, as well.

Another perk of Verizon’s Unlimited service alongside scoring a free iPhone SE is that you’ll be able to enjoy Hulu and ESPN Plus subscriptions at no extra cost. You can get all the details on Verizon’s latest expansion of its free Disney+ promotion right here. Then go check out all of the discounts in our Apple guide, including today’s new movie sale at iTunes, iPad Air at $99 off, and a chance to lock-in 4-months of Apple Music for free.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the powerful 4.7-inch iPhone. Features A13 Bionic, one of the fastest chips in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

