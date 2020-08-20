Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 5-Coil 10W Charging Pad $26 (28% off), more

Choetech via Amazon is currently offering its 5-Coil 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $25.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code KX4BG8UN at checkout. Typically fetching $36, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats the previous price cut by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This wireless charging pad stands out from other options on the market with five built-in coils that make it easier to line up your smartphone when refueling. It can also power two devices at once, while dishing out upwards of 10W of power to Android handsets, as well as 7.5W speeds for iPhones. A wall adapter is also included to complete the package. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Breaking through the technical difficulties of the industry, take the lead in upgrading to 5 coils. Wireless charging pad Built-in 5 coils provide a wider charging area to boost charging efficiency, just place your phone on the non-slip charging surface with a free position, enjoy fast wireless charging.

Charge 2 devices at once with dual pads charging surfaces, supports fast charging speed for both Phones and AirPods. Advanced Qi wireless charging technology enables you to charge your device without plugging in a cable.

