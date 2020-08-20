VTech and Leap Frog educational toys up to 25% off at Amazon, deals from $10

- Aug. 20th 2020 8:18 am ET

Get this deal
25% off $10+
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off VTech and Leap Frog educational toys. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the VTech Rhyme and Discover Book for $9.99. Regularly as much as $17, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Filled with colorful illustrations, every flip of the “easy-to-turn pages” allows children to sing along with popular nursery rhymes. Additional features include light-up buttons and vibrant animal designs for kids to engage with. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 amazon customers, but be sure to head below for even more kids’ toy deals from $10.

More VTech and Leap Frog deals:

Deals for the kids don’t stop there though, Amazon’s Fire Kids lineup is starting from $80 and we have a series of LEGO Star Wars, City, Minecraft, and more kits from $3.50. Be sure to check out the new Radio Flyer Model Y for kids and the H&M x Harry Potter Collection while you’re at it. Then head over to our toys deal hub for more. 

More on the VTech Rhyme and Discover Book:

Learn and sing with the Rhyme & Discover Book! Every flip of the easy-to-turn pages allows children to sing along with their favorite nursery rhymes or look at the colorful illustrations. With a bright light-up button and music button, your little one will be engaged as they learn about animals through their favorite stories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
25% off $10+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Leap Frog VTech

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard