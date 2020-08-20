VTech and Leap Frog educational toys up to 25% off at Amazon, deals from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off VTech and Leap Frog educational toys. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the VTech Rhyme and Discover Book for $9.99. Regularly as much as $17, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Filled with colorful illustrations, every flip of the “easy-to-turn pages” allows children to sing along with popular nursery rhymes. Additional features include light-up buttons and vibrant animal designs for kids to engage with. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 amazon customers, but be sure to head below for even more kids’ toy deals from $10.

