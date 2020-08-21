Brooks Brothers has a stylish new collection that just dropped called “Voyager“. This collection has an array of stylish shoes and belts for this fall. Brooks Brothers is known for its sophisticated style and they’re one of the oldest clothing brands in the United States. The shoes in the Voyager collection are perfect for everyday wear and there are styles for both men and women. This collection was also meant to be versatile to dress up or down as well. Best of all, Brooks Brothers has free two-day shipping on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of the details from this collection and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The Brooks Brothers Voyager 1 Shoe

If you’re looking for a stylish and versatile pair of shoes for this fall, the Brooks Brothers men’s Voyager 1 Shoes are a wonderful option. These shoes were designed for comfort with a cushioned insole and made with a flexible material to promote a natural stride. Each pair includes a carrying bag that doubles as a backpack, too. The pointed toe is a very trendy touch that also elongates your legs for a flattering effect. You can also wear them with your slacks to work, shorts for the end of summer, or jeans for a casual look. Best of all, you can choose from five color options and they’re priced at $348.

The Voyager 1 Shoes are also available in a women’s option and are very similar. This style comes in four fun color options and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. These shoes will pair nicely with your skinny jeans, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, and more. The slip-on design adds convenience when heading out the door and they’re lightweight. You can find this style priced at $298.

Brooks Brothers Accessories

Finally, every person needs a great belt in their wardrobe. The Brooks Brothers Voyager Collection has several options for both men and women. The belts also match the shoes perfectly for a crisp, clean look. They’re priced at $98 and have classic silver hardware. It also has suede material that’s perfect for this fall.

For women, the belts actually have gold hardware that’s trendy for this season. The best is also skinnier, which pairs nicely with jeans, skirts, or dresses alike to accentuate your waist. Sizing varies from X-small to XX-large and comes in four color options, just like the shoes, and are priced at $98 too.

