Crocs Flash Sale takes extra 50% off hundreds of clearance items from $12

Crocs is offering an additional 50% off clearance items including sneakers, flip-flops, slippers, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Bogota Flip-Fops that are currently marked down to $21 and originally were priced at $45. These flip-flops a perfect for everyday wear and they’re available in two versatile color options: brown or black. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and have a rigid outsole that promotes traction. With over 400 reviews from Crocs customers, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

