Truly wireless/over ear headphones from $25: Master & Dynamic, Anker, more

Today only, Woot is offering the Master & Dynamic MW07 True Wireless Earphones in tortoise shell for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly listed at between $160 and $250 over the last year, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low, is $60 below the next best price, and the lowest we can find. These noise isolating truly wireless earbuds feature an over 20-meter Bluetooth range and an IPX4 splash-proof rating. The included “hand-polished stainless steel” charging case looks great and carries three additional charges for a total of 14-hours of playback. Rated 4+ stars from over 480 Amazon customers. Be sure to head below for even more headphone deals.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal that is also seeing a nice discount right now is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds. Regularly $40 or so, you can pick them up at Amazon for $32.99 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While the total battery life with the included charging case is a couple hour less than our lead deal, you’re also saving significantly more cash here. And they carry a 4+ star rating from over 15,000 Amazon customers.

More Headphone deals:

And be sure to swing by our headphone deal hub for even more offers including Apple AirPods Pro, Focal’s Elegia closed-back audiophile cans, and much more. You’ll also want to take a closer look at the new Sony WH-1000XM4, Pioneer’s new DJ headphones, and the RHA TrueConnect 2.

More on the Master & Dynamic MW07:

Wireless Bluetooth earphones: quick pairing technology and 20+ meter range of Bluetooth connectivity.

Noise isolating: snug, noise-isolating fit that makes it more difficult to hear outside ambient noises and conversation.

Best earbuds for music: whether you want to listen to jazz or hip-hop, MW07 delivers exceptional sound and crisp audio.

Superior comfort & fit: Lightweight material and proprietary silicone “fit wing” in two detachable sizes for a custom and extra secure in-ear fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!