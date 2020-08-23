Nest Wifi comes bundled with smart home accessories, more for $199 ($100+ off)

BuyDig offers the Google Nest Wifi Dual-band Mesh System with added accessories for $199. You’ll receive a 2-pack of Deco Gear Smart Plugs and a SanDisk 32GB microSDHC card with purchase, as well. As a comparison, the routers alone usually go for $269. You’re getting around an extra $40 worth of the value with the accessories.

The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a 2-node system that covers up to 3,800-square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities. We loved it in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

Is mesh overkill for your needs? Consider going with TP-Link’s popular 802.11ac wireless router, which features a more traditional design, for $50. You’ll still get dual-band connectivity and all of the features you’d need in 2019 for a modern setup. Ideal for spaces without too many walls or interference. Includes a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Google Nest Wifi features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system. These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet.

One Wifi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network. The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

Nest Wifi routers are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices, and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time. Compatible with Google Wifi; ethernet ports included on each router.

