Score SEGA Genesis Mini and its 42 retro titles at a new low of $32 (Save 46%)

Amazon is currently offering the SEGA Genesis Mini for $31.93 shipped. Typically fetching $60 these days, as you’ll find at retailers like B&H, today’s offer amounts to over 46% in savings, beats our previous mention by $18, and marks a new all-time low. For anyone looking to pass the time by picking up some of their favorite retro titles, SEGA Genesis Mini delivers the iconic console in a new compact design. Alongside the two included controllers, you’ll be able to dive into 42 different titles like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and much more. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re more interested in booting up those old school titles and don’t mind skipping out on the retro hardware, you can save even more by picking up the SEGA Classics bundle for $15. This package outfits your Fire TV with a variety of SEGA’s most popular games like Sonic The Hedgehog, Revenge of Shinobi, and 23 others.

Then go swing by our apps and games guide for even more discounted ways to get your game on. We just got even more details on the upcoming Tony Hawk Pro Skater title thanks to a new launch trailer that shows off Area 51 and much more.

SEGA Genesis Mini features:

Relive the joy of classic gaming with this SEGA Genesis Mini game console. This replica includes a variety of 40 built-in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Gunstar Heroes to excite fans and first-time players. This plug-and-play SEGA Genesis Mini game console comes with two USB-connected wired controllers and an HDMI cable for compatibility with HDTVs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!