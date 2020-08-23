Score SEGA Genesis Mini and its 42 retro titles at a new low of $32 (Save 46%)

- Aug. 23rd 2020 9:23 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the SEGA Genesis Mini for $31.93 shipped. Typically fetching $60 these days, as you’ll find at retailers like B&H, today’s offer amounts to over 46% in savings, beats our previous mention by $18, and marks a new all-time low. For anyone looking to pass the time by picking up some of their favorite retro titles, SEGA Genesis Mini delivers the iconic console in a new compact design. Alongside the two included controllers, you’ll be able to dive into 42 different titles like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and much more. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re more interested in booting up those old school titles and don’t mind skipping out on the retro hardware, you can save even more by picking up the SEGA Classics bundle for $15. This package outfits your Fire TV with a variety of SEGA’s most popular games like Sonic The Hedgehog, Revenge of Shinobi, and 23 others.

Then go swing by our apps and games guide for even more discounted ways to get your game on. We just got even more details on the upcoming Tony Hawk Pro Skater title thanks to a new launch trailer that shows off Area 51 and much more.

SEGA Genesis Mini features:

Relive the joy of classic gaming with this SEGA Genesis Mini game console. This replica includes a variety of 40 built-in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Gunstar Heroes to excite fans and first-time players. This plug-and-play SEGA Genesis Mini game console comes with two USB-connected wired controllers and an HDMI cable for compatibility with HDTVs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
SEGA

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go