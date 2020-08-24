Secure back to school supplies from $1: Crayola, BIC pens, notebooks, more

Staples is now offering the 12-pack of Crayola Assorted Markers with two bonus neon colors for just $0.97 shipped. Regularly $4.50 at Staples, very similar packs without the two bonus markers sell for around $8 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked. These are Crayola’s broad-line markers that are ideal for art and classroom projects. This pack includes the 10 classic colors as well as a pair of bonus neon markers with the usual non-toxic Crayola ink. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for even more back to school supply deals.

More back to school supply deals:

The back to school deals don’t stop there though. Hit up the AmazonBasics sale, but be sure to browse through Motorola’s back to school smartphone sale along with these deals on the 10.2-inch iPad, refreshed 21-inch 4K Retina iMac, and everything else you’ll find right here. The apparel deals are everywhere right now as well including back to school events at Foot Locker, Converse, and much more.

More on the Crayola Assorted Markers:

Give students a chance to show off their creative sides with these Crayola broad-line markers. Ten classic colors +2 Bonus Neon Markers bring a bright, vibrant look to drawings and crafts, while the broad conical tips create bold lines that are perfect for coloring or outlining. Each of these Crayola broad-line markers comes with a color-coded cap to prevent the ink from drying out in between projects.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!