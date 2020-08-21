Save up to 40% on LEGO City, Star Wars, Marvel, and much more starting at $12

- Aug. 21st 2020 2:28 pm ET

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO City Rocket Assembly & Transport for $119.99 shipped when code LC10 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This 1,055-piece creation brings space travel to your LEGO City setup with an over 16-inch tall rocket ship, transporter, and plenty of other accessories. Alongside a launch control room and rover garage, this creation also comes packed with minifigures including two astronauts, a pair of ground crew technicians, Launch Director, scientist, and a lab mechanic. Learn more in our launch coverage, and then head below the fold for more LEGO deals from $12.

Over at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront, we’re tracking the LEGO Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter for $45.99. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats Amazon’s sale price for the all-time low there by $10, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Assembling the latest rendition of Y-Wing starfighter from the Star Wars universe, this 578-piece set measures 17-inches long and includes five minifigures. Dive into our hands-on review for all the details.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier today, we checked out all of the details on LEGO’s upcoming Braille set, which offers a more educational spin on its usual bricks. Then don’t forget to dive into our recent review of LEGO’s NES kit, which we found to be a must-have for Nintendo and retro gaming fans alike.

LEGO City Rocket Assembly & Transport features:

Give young space adventurers a treat with a NASA-inspired rocket launch set, which is great for independent play. This incredible LEGO City 60229 Rocket Assembly & Transport kids’ toy containing 1055 pieces, features a large multi-stage rocket launch control room with rotating satellite dish and a rocket assembly crane with winch.

