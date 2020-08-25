Print smartphone photos with Fujifilm’s Wireless Instax at $84.50 (Reg. $113+)

Adorama is now offering the Fujifilm Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer for $84.49 shipped in black or white. Originally $200, they tend to sell for between $93 and $150 at Amazon these days where they are currently starting from $113. Today’s offer is about $10 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This is a great way to print photos directly from your phone or social accounts with a 2.4- by 2.4-inch output size that is ideal for Instagram photos. It has a printing resolution of 318 dpi and even allows you to tag and add text to your real photographs. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, with your savings it might be good idea to grab some extra film. This printer takes the Fujifilm Instax Film Exposures that are currently starting from $7.99 for a 10-pack on Amazon. Also carrying solid ratings, there are a few options here including the standard film or this all-black border option, just to name a few.

We also still have Fujifilm’s Square SQ6 instant camera at $89 (save 20%), or equip your ride with this wireless backup camera kit discount. But if you’re looking to upgrade from a smartphone photography setup to something more substantial, check out the new Hasselblad 907X modular camera, Nikon’s new Z5 full-frame mirrorless, and our hands-on video review of the Sony ZV-1.

More on the Fujifilm Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer:

Turn the images you took with your digital camera into instax prints on the spot! With Fujifilm digital cameras, you can make instax prints by sending the images directly from your camera to “instax SHARE”. You can now share the images that you can only achieve with digital cameras, such as children and pet images captured at fast shutter speed or food and flower images with blurred backgrounds, by making them into instax prints on the spot.

