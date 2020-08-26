Stock up on Dymatize and MyProtein whey powder and more at up to 50% off today

Amazon is now offering the 5-pound container of Dymatize Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder (chocolate fudge) for $28.37 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, then cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Usually up at closer to $55 or so on Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 50% off the going rate and a perfect opportunity to lock-in the discounted price. This is roughly 63-servings with 25-grams of protein each. You’ll also get 5.5-grams of BCAAs and 2.7-grams of L-Leucine “to support activation of muscle protein synthesis” with just 2-grams of sugar. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. More deals and details below.

If you prefer the affordability of the MyProtein whey and supplements, you’re in luck. MyProtein is now offering a number of notable offers when you apply code SAVE at checkout. That will knock 30% off just about everything sitewide, but the deals will get even better with larger purchases. The above promo code will knock 40% off purchases of $30, 45% off $60 and 50% off purchases of $90. That includes its popular Impact Whey protein powder and much more.

We also have some great fitness tracker deals running on TicWatch’s new Pro Smartwatch, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2, Fossil’s Sport Wear OS model, and more. On the Apple side of things, we still have ongoing offers on Apple Watch Series 5 along with AirPods Pro at a new all-time low and the wired case model down at $129.

  • 5 lbs of Dymatize Elite Whey Chocolate Fudge Protein Powder (63 Servings)
  • 5.5g of Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) to help build muscle and aid in recovery
  • 2.7g of L-Leucine to support activation of Muscle Protein Synthesis
  • Good pre, post-workout, or anytime for high-quality protein supplementation
  • Scientifically proven, fast-digesting, quick-absorbing, 100% whey protein

