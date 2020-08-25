Jabra’s Elite 45h Wireless Headphones fall to new low at $85, more from $49

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 45h Wireless Headphones for $84.90 shipped in Navy. Score the Copper Black style for $0.10 more. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first time we’ve seen these headphones on sale and is subsequently a new all-time low. Jabra Elite 45h deliver an on-ear design powered by dual 40mm drivers. On top of the premium materials used here, Jabra includes 50-hours of playback on a single charge alongside customizable music profiles, built-in mics for taking calls or summoning voice assistants, and more. Over 635 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more Jabra deals from $49.

Other discounted Jabra headphones include:

The headphone deals don’t stop there today, as over in our deals hub you’ll find even more discounted options to consider. Apple’s AirPods Pro hit the Amazon all-time low earlier in the week and are still live. That’s on top of our coverage on Pioneer’s new DJ headphones with colorful customization packs.

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless Headphones features:

With the advanced 40mm speakers – the biggest this headphone category has to offer – Jabra 45h wireless over ear headphones provide exceptional sound quality and music clarity, wherever you listen. Get up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge, giving you more time to listen and enjoy. Plus, with the fastest charge in the category, you’re never more than a few minutes away from great music and calls.

