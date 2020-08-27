McFarlane Cyberpunk 2077 toys from $18.50: Johnny Silverhand and V (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Action Figure for $18.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 26% off and the lowest price we can find. Just in time for the release of CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 in November, this is a new Amazon all-time low. This is Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand character from the upcoming game with 22 moving parts and his iconic outfit. The 7-inch scale figure also includes display base, Johnny’s guitar, and more. Showcased in Cyberpunk 2077 themed window box packaging, it also includes an additional “rock-on” hand attachment. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 V Action Figure for $19.99 Prime shipped right now as well. Regularly $25, this is 20% off and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The feature set is essentially the same on V but with additional add-ons like a katana, Kang Tao-Dian SMG, and the Militech Saratoga pistol. Rated 4+ stars.

You might also want to take a look at some of the official game guides and photography books out there for Cyberpunk 2077. Those include The World of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Deluxe version along with the official game guide at $25. Just as a quick reminder, Amazon will always charge you the lowest price these books drop to before release. And don’t forget, pre-orders on Cyberpunk 2077 are still $10 off right now.

Here’s everything from the big Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase and details on next-generation compatibility. All of today’s best game deals can be found in this morning’s roundup and while we are talking CD Projekt Red, here’s everything you need to know about the new Pokémon Go-like Witcher Monster Slayer game.

More on the McFarlane Toys Johnny Silverhand:

Features Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in his iconic outfit from the Cyberpunk 2077 Video Game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with 22 Moving Parts

7-Inch scale figure comes with a Base, Johnny’s Guitar with strap and a Bottle

Includes bonus ‘Rock-On’ Hand

Figure showcased in Cyberpunk 2077 themed window box packaging

