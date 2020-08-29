Stanley’s Beer Pint Set bundles four insulated mugs at $45 (Amazon low)

- Aug. 29th 2020 10:52 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Stanley Adventure Stacking Beer Pint Set for $44.96 shipped. That’s up to 25% off what this set has been fetching, a 37% savings compared to buying each pint individually, and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Each pint in this set is vacuum-insulated and ready to keep your desired beverage cold for 4-hours, iced for 15-hours, or hot for 45-minutes. A stackable design allows them to infinitely nest within each other, saving space in storage and when you’re headed to a campsite. Use of 18/8 stainless steel means these won’t rust, and each one is 100% dishwasher safe. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re braving the outdoors, it might be a good idea to take Kershaw’s SpeedSafe-Assisted Oso Sweet Pocketknife along. Its price has fallen by 22%, allowing you to scoop it up for $21. The blade measures 3.1-inches and its handle is comprised of black glass-filled nylon.

If you have a backpacking trip planned, now’s the time to shop Osprey. We just unraveled over 100 discounts at Amazon, allowing you to take up to 30% off a plethora of styles. Options range from duffel bags to backpacks, and much more.

Stanley Adventure Stacking Beer Pint Set features:

  • Vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold 4 hours, iced 15 hours or hot 45 minutes
  • Stacks infinitely to save space when packing or storing
  • Multi-color set to help you keep track of your drink
  • 18/8 stainless steel won’t rust; naturally BPA free
  • Dishwasher safe

