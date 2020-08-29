Kershaw’s SpeedSafe-Assisted Oso Sweet Pocketknife hits $21 (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Oso Sweet SpeedSafe-Assisted Pocketknife for $20.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $0.50. This Kershaw offering features a 3.1-inch blade comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. Its handle is made from black glass-filled nylon and is said to offer a “comfortable contour” with “a unique look and sturdy grip.” Kershaw touts this knife as great for “maintenance professionals, anglers, backpackers, hikers, landscapers, campers and more.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If for whatever reason Oso Sweet isn’t for you, check out the discounts we’ve found on Kershaw Natrix and Husker Knives. You can currently grab them for as low as $26, which is considerably less than $60, a cost that you’d have to fork over when paying full price. Both of these look great, so scope them out to see which is the best fit for you.

If grabbing a Kershaw has you thinking of outdoor adventures, it might be time to nab Coleman’s Hooligan 3-Person Backpacking Tent. This is further exemplified by the fact that you can save $24 off regular pricing when you act now. That’s right, currently this camping solution is down to $56 at Amazon.

On the hunt for a multi-tool? Swing by our roundup of the best from under $5. Brands include Gerber, Leatherman, and more.

Kershaw Oso Sweet Pocketknife features:

3.1-inch, easy to maintain 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with a non-reflective, satin appearance

Black Glass-filled nylon handle with comfortable Contour and textured “scale” pattern, for a unique look and sturdy grip

Great for maintenance professionals, anglers, backpackers, hikers, landscapers, campers and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!