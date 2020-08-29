Kershaw’s SpeedSafe-Assisted Oso Sweet Pocketknife hits $21 (Save 22%)

- Aug. 29th 2020 9:52 am ET

$21
0

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Oso Sweet SpeedSafe-Assisted Pocketknife for $20.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $0.50. This Kershaw offering features a 3.1-inch blade comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. Its handle is made from black glass-filled nylon and is said to offer a “comfortable contour” with “a unique look and sturdy grip.” Kershaw touts this knife as great for “maintenance professionals, anglers, backpackers, hikers, landscapers, campers and more.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If for whatever reason Oso Sweet isn’t for you, check out the discounts we’ve found on Kershaw Natrix and Husker Knives. You can currently grab them for as low as $26, which is considerably less than $60, a cost that you’d have to fork over when paying full price. Both of these look great, so scope them out to see which is the best fit for you.

If grabbing a Kershaw has you thinking of outdoor adventures, it might be time to nab Coleman’s Hooligan 3-Person Backpacking Tent. This is further exemplified by the fact that you can save $24 off regular pricing when you act now. That’s right, currently this camping solution is down to $56 at Amazon.

On the hunt for a multi-tool? Swing by our roundup of the best from under $5. Brands include Gerber, Leatherman, and more.

Kershaw Oso Sweet Pocketknife features:

  • 3.1-inch, easy to maintain 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with a non-reflective, satin appearance
  • Black Glass-filled nylon handle with comfortable Contour and textured “scale” pattern, for a unique look and sturdy grip
  • Great for maintenance professionals, anglers, backpackers, hikers, landscapers, campers and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$21
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Kershaw

About the Author