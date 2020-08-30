Save on oversized Jenga, cornhole, other outdoor games from $10, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is discounting a selection of A11N Outdoor Games priced from $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders $25. One highlight is on the Large Tumble Tower Game at $26.99. Down from $40, today’s offer is good for 33% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This oversized Jenga-like game is a great way to get outside and wind down the remaining weeks before fall weather arrives. Perfect for the upcoming Labor Day get-togethers with immediate family, this game includes 54 large wooden blocks which stack up to over 3-feet tall. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for in some outdoor lawn games, be sure to swing by the rest of today’s deals right here. There are plenty of other games including cornhole, pickleball, and much more from $10. Then go check out our home goods guide for everything else on sale to upgrade your house.

Large Tumble Tower Game features:

Use the 54 large wooden blocks to build your tower from 1.5 feet to 3 feet tall! Each wooden block measures 4.5 x 1.5 x 1 (LxWxH) and is made from New Zealand Pine with slightly rounded corners for a more comfortable grip and easier removal of blocks from the tower.

