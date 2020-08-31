Clarks Labor Day Event takes extra 50% off all sale styles from $30 shipped

Clarks Labor Day Sale takes an extra 50% off all sale styles with promo code SALE50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. If you’re looking to update your shoes for a new season, the men’s Desert Boots are a must-have. They’re currently marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $140. You can find this style in several color options and these boots were designed for comfort. With a cushioned footbed, flexible material and a supportive exterior, this style will be a go-to for everyday wear. Plus, they will look great with jeans, khakis, or slacks alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Sheer35 Tan Leather Mules are another notable deal from this sale. It’s currently marked down to just $40 and originally was priced at $100. This style is very trendy for this season and are versatile to pair with jeans, dresses, or skirts alike.

Our top picks for women include:

