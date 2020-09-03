Govee’s wireless weather station reads temp + humidity at $26 (35% off)

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Outdoor Weather Station for $25.99 shipped with the code RR2C6VX5 at checkout. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you 35% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re someone who likes to know hyper-local weather from right outside of your home, this wireless station is a must-have. The outdoor transmitter even has a built-in display that showcases the temperature on it so you don’t have to head indoors to see how hot or cool it is. Once inside, however, the base station offers more information, like historical highs/lows, humidity, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for something a little less conspicuous? The ThermoPro Wireless Weather Station is a great choice. The screen is smaller inside, and the outdoor portion has no built-in display, making it more compact as well. Coming in at $22 Prime shipped, it’ll save you a few bucks over today’s lead deal while still offering temperature and humidity readings both indoors and out.

Save even more by ditching the ability to read humidity. This indoor/outdoor thermometer from La Crosse only displays temperature but comes in at just $16 Prime shipped. Many people just want to know whether they need pants or shorts before they leave the house, and this thermometer does just that.

Govee Wireless Weather Station features:

HD Color LCD: With full glass panel protection, you can press on screen without worrying about figure distortion. More than 170° viewing angle ensures you to see readings clearly from any direction.

