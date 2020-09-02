Score an all-time low on Nintendo’s official Switch Lite Case at $15 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the official Nintendo Switch Lite Carry Case and Screen Protector for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Shipping is currently delayed about a week. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer saves you 25%, marks only the second time we’ve seen this bundle on sale, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Nintendo’s official Switch Lite case protects your portable console with a slim zippered pouch. It has a padded exterior that’ll safeguard it from scratches in your bag, as well as defend against bumps and other potential damage. There’s also an included screen protector to complete the protection package. Over 655 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the offical Nintendo build and branding, going with this carrying case from HORI is a great way to pocket some extra cash. It’ll set you back $10.50 at Amazon, delivering similar all-around protection for less. This option does lack an included screen protector, but it comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,700 customers.

While you can check out all of the best discounts on games in our roundup from this morning right here, you won’t want to miss all of the details on the supposed 4K Switch console launching next year. Nintendo also just released a new Animal Crossing update that adds plenty of new autumn-themed content.

Nintendo Switch Lite Carry Case bundle features:

Keep your console safe with this Nintendo case and screen protector combo for Nintendo Switch Lite. The included carrying case helps protect against bumps and dings so you can safely carry your console anywhere. This Nintendo case and screen protector combo includes a screen protector that offers easy installation and guards the display against cracks and scratches.

