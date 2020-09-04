Green Toys’ Mini Vehicle set hits Amazon low at $8.50 (Reg. $15) + more

Amazon is offering the 4-pack Green Toys Mini Vehicle set for $8.65 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Much like the rest of the popular Green Toys line, this set is made in the USA from 100% recycled materials and features no harmful chemicals including BPA, phthalates, or PVC. They can even go in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Designed to spark imaginative play, they also contain no metal axles or sharp corners for the kids to hurt themselves on. This is an Amazon best-seller and is rated 4+ stars from over 450 customers. Head below for more Green Toys deals.

Also at Amazon, we spotted the Green Toys Paddle Boat toy on sale for $9.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this one is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. You’ll find the same environmentally-responsible design here as well as the special attention to your little monster’s safety. This bath-ready toy also carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon.

There are plenty of notable deals for the kids right now. While you’ll find loads of adult gear as well, the Disney Twice Upon a Year sale is now offering B2G1 FREE on a wide-range of clothing, toys, and more. The potentially very hard to get LEGO Advent Calendars are now on sale, not to mention all of these Nintendo plushy deals from $24 and this This Nintendo Super Mario 5-Piece Backpack Set for just $11.

And while we are talking about environmentally-friendly deals, swing by our Green Deals guide for discounts on everything from electric scooters to yard tools, and more.

More on the Green Toys Mini Vehicle set:

City streets, busy highways, country road, the Green Toys Mini Vehicles are sure to stop traffic wherever little imaginations venture. These planet-pleasing automobiles are made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic milk jugs, with no BPA, phthalates, or PVC. These mini vehicles are not your typical toy cars. We transformed recycled milk jugs into these imaginative playthings! Manufactured and assembled in the USA, they are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic milk jugs.

