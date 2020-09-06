Greenworks 40V 20-inch electric lawn mower $322 (Reg. $400)

Amazon offers the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $322.15 shipped. Regularly $399, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen since the spring at Amazon and down nearly 20% from the typical price. You’ll receive everything you need to make the switch from gas and oil with this bundle, which includes a 4Ah and 2Ah battery, wall charger, and more. Notable features include a 20-inch cutting width, integrated bagging system, and push-start. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 3,700 Amazon reviewers.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $70 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout!

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness.

Greenworks 40V Electric Lawn Mower features:

Your purchase includes: G-max 25302 Lawn mower (push button start & dual blades), battery charger, a 4Ah and 2Ah batteries

Dual battery ports with automatic switch-over for longer, uninterrupted run-times. Get an approximate runtime of 70 minutes using both batteries. Run-Time varies based on grass condition and operator technique

20-inch cutting deck offers a balance of maneuverability and cutting capacity making it ideal for mid-sized areas, while dual blades offer better cut quality, superior mulching and bagging capabilities

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!