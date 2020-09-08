Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank $24 (46% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Slashing 46% off the usual $45 going rate, today’s offer beats the previous price cut by $6 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s 20000mAh power bank delivers a compact way to refuel your handset when away from an outlet. Its pair of built-in USB ports can not only be used to refuel itself, but also packs an 18W output for quickly charging a connected device. You’ll also be able to count on a 2.4A USB-A port, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 195 customers.

USB Power Delivery port fast charges your iPhone XS / XS Max / XR, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL, and other compatible USB-C devices. Quick Charge 3.0 port charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging. Total power output of 18W. A sleek, compact power bank with USB Power Delivery output and Quick Charge USB output to charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear. A special mode to charge low-current devices (below 60mA) like fitness trackers or wireless headphones that may not be recognized by the standard charging protocols of other power banks

