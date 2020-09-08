Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank $24 (46% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Slashing 46% off the usual $45 going rate, today’s offer beats the previous price cut by $6 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s 20000mAh power bank delivers a compact way to refuel your handset when away from an outlet. Its pair of built-in USB ports can not only be used to refuel itself, but also packs an 18W output for quickly charging a connected device. You’ll also be able to count on a 2.4A USB-A port, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 195 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Samsung Galaxy S20 S-View Case: $26 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- HyperX Chargeplay Base: $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New all-time low brings Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ to $110.50 (Save 26%)
- Aukey 60W USB-C PD Charger: $16 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- UGREEN MFi Lightning Cable: $8 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN449
- Renology 10000mAh Solar Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- TCL Alto 8+ Sound Bar packs 4K Fire TV features at a low of $131.50 (Save 34%)
- RAVPower 90W USB-C PD Charger: $43 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey True Wireless Earbuds: $21 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code 9EGBTOJI
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Anker’s Labor Day sale takes up to 30% off docks, smart home gear, more
- AmazonBasics USB-C Cable 10-Pack: $23 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock hits new low of $219, more from $99
- RHA Trueconnect Earbuds: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Rachio 3 delivers HomeKit and Alexa control for your sprinkler system at $160
- Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 3 sees first discount to $365.50 (Reg. $430)
USB Power Delivery port fast charges your iPhone XS / XS Max / XR, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL, and other compatible USB-C devices. Quick Charge 3.0 port charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging. Total power output of 18W.
A sleek, compact power bank with USB Power Delivery output and Quick Charge USB output to charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear. A special mode to charge low-current devices (below 60mA) like fitness trackers or wireless headphones that may not be recognized by the standard charging protocols of other power banks
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!