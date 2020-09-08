Fisher-Price play sets from $7 Prime shipped: Wonder Makers kits and more

- Sep. 8th 2020 4:01 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the Fisher-Price Wonder Makers Garage toy set for $7.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, it currently sells for $12.50 at Walmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. Designed for kids ages 3-years and up, this is a 15-piece set including a wooden track, connector, a buildable vehicle, and more. These pieces can be used to assemble a track/raceway or buildings allowing kids to “design, build, and create their own stories,” as well as completely new creations with pieces from other Wonder Maker kits. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Fisher-Price deals.

More Fisher-Price deals:

We also have some ongoing Green Toys deals starting from $8.50 as well as a buy two, get one FREE promotion on a wide-selection of official Disney gear. And here some deals on LEGO’s all-new Advent Calendars.

Or just skip all the toys and score your lucky little monster a Radio Flyer Model Y or the fully-electric Aston Martin D85 for kids.

More on the Fisher-Price Wonder Makers Garage:

  • Kids ages 3 years and older can design, build, and create their own stories with this mechanic’s garage play set!
  • 15+ pieces, including wooden track pieces, connector, a 3-piece vehicle, character, and play pieces
  • 2 ways to build! Create tracks or buildings using the same pieces.
  • Follow the Maker’s Guide instructions or make your own creations!

