Fisher-Price play sets from $7 Prime shipped: Wonder Makers kits and more

Amazon is now offering the Fisher-Price Wonder Makers Garage toy set for $7.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, it currently sells for $12.50 at Walmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. Designed for kids ages 3-years and up, this is a 15-piece set including a wooden track, connector, a buildable vehicle, and more. These pieces can be used to assemble a track/raceway or buildings allowing kids to “design, build, and create their own stories,” as well as completely new creations with pieces from other Wonder Maker kits. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Fisher-Price deals.

Kids ages 3 years and older can design, build, and create their own stories with this mechanic’s garage play set!

15+ pieces, including wooden track pieces, connector, a 3-piece vehicle, character, and play pieces

2 ways to build! Create tracks or buildings using the same pieces.

Follow the Maker’s Guide instructions or make your own creations!

