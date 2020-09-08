Hasbro’s Battleship Shots game hits Amazon low at $10 + more games from $7

Amazon is now offering the Hasbro Battleship Shots game for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members. Also matched at Target, RedCard holders can score it for $9.68. Regularly as much as $20, it has been sliding down in price over the last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a more active twist on the classic Battleship game where players are tasked with bouncing little balls over the board’s divider in order to land hits on the opposing player’s ships. Along with a portable carrying case and everything else you need, this set has both players sending balls across the board at once for a much more chaotic experience. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More board/card game deals below.

Before you dive into the rest of our discounted board and card games, check out Battleship Grab and Go Edition. Selling for under $5 Prime shipped, this is a speedy version of the classic in a much more portable form-factor with solid ratings.

More board/card game deals:

Be sure to check out the new PAC-MAN Monopoly board game (which includes a mini arcade machine) and the Sonic the Hedgehog edition while you’re at it. But you’ll also want to hit up this ongoing deal on the PAC-MAN x Tamagotchi Nano if the board games aren’t doing it for you. Otherwise, swing by our constantly updated gaming roundup for discounted Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One (Xbox Series S now confirmed) titles.

More on Hasbro Battleship Shots:

Different twist on the battleship game: Battleship, the classic game of Naval combat, has a different twist on gameplay. Bounce or toss balls over the divider and land shots in ships to sink and win

Fun, active game: This battleship shots ball-bouncing game gets players up and out of their seats As they bounce or toss their balls at their opponent’s battleships

Head-to-head combat: Both players can get bouncing at the same time in this battleship shots game of strategy, skill, and a bit of luck. Sink opponent’s life raft with the red Ball for an automatic win

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!