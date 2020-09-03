Raise a virtual pet with the PAC-MAN x Tamagotchi Nano at $16.50 (Reg. $23)

Amazon is offering the PAC-MAN x Tamagotchi Nano in black for $16.62 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 like it still fetches at GameStop, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we have tracked since they were unveiled as part of the PAC-MAN 40th anniversary gear back in January. The all-black shell is adorned by colorful PAC-MAN art in this crossover version of the classic virtual pet toy. PAC-MAN will save your Tamagotchi character from the ghosts and bugs, plus you’ll find some fun PAC-MAN-inspired mini games to play as well. Head over to our hands-on review for a full break down of what to expect here. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is already one of the most affordable out there for a full-size Tamagotchi. But you can score a Tamagotchi Mini, sans-PAC-MAN, for $12 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Just don’t expect PAC-MAN to be there to save your new virtual friend from the ghosts.

While we are talking PAC-MAN, check out the iconic character’s new arcade-equipped version of Monopoly right here. Then go score yourself one of these amazing new Timex PAC-MAN watches and check out the 40th Anniversary mini arcade with gold accents.

More on the PAC-MAN x Tamagotchi Nano:

You can now raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character with the help of PAC-MAN! PAC-MAN will save the Tamagotchi character from the Ghosts and bugs, and for more PAC-MAN fun, play the Pac Game and Catch Game! The shell is black with PAC-MAN maze. Ages 8+. Raise your Tamagotchi character well and you might receive one of the surprise characters! Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to baby to Adult and how you take care of it will decide which of the 7 Adults you’ll get.

