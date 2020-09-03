After an exciting surprise Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct this morning, we are now tracking a number of new Switch game discounts via the eShop. Everything you need to know about the new Mario battle royale game, Nintendo’s new Game & Watch handheld, and the new Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection can be found right here, but for now, it’s time for some deals. Alongside an ongoing Ubisoft sale and some solid indie offers, we are now tracking some deep deals on 2K games and much more. Highlights include titles such as Axiom Verge, Yooka-Laylee, Overcooked! 2, BioShock titles, Borderlands, loads of classic NEO GEO games from $4, and much more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Today’s fresh batch of new Switch game discounts can be found down below, alongside some ongoing offers from Ubisoft and Annapurna. You might have noticed a few of these titles matched at Amazon in our daily game roundup, but you can load your Switch up with the digital deals below without leaving your couch while remaining inside the eShop ecosystem.

Today’s Switch game discounts:

Outside of the new Switch game discounts, be sure to head over to today’s games post for even more deals. Then score some Nintendo plushies on sale from $24 and browse through all of the ongoing Switch accessory deals right here.

On the news side of things, rumor has it Nintendo is hard at work on what could be a 4K Switch console for 2021, 8BitDo just unveiled a new Arcade Stick controller for Nintendo Switch, and here’s our review of the LEGO NES kit.

More on Overcooked! 2:

Switch game discounts: Out of the frying pan, into the fire…You’ve saved the world from the Ever Peckish. Now a new threat has arisen and it’s time to get back in the kitchen to stave off the hunger of The Unbread! ONLINE/LOCAL MULTIPLAYER MADNESS – You’ll knead to work together (or against each other) to get the highest score in chaotic local and online multiplayer. Team up with up to 3 other chefs taking a Joy-Con™ controller each or use wireless play across four Nintendo Switch™ consoles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!