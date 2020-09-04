You have to check out this giant Nintendo Switch TV. We have seen our fair share of notable home-brew Nintendo consoles and interesting DIY projects over the years but nothing quite as eye-catching as this new one-of-a-kind rig. This is likely not the biggest, working Switch console you have ever seen. Instead, it’s more of an epic game room TV add-on that wraps your big-screen with a pair of giant Joy-Con and additional storage. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Spotted by Kotaku and created by Kai.mariosfun, this is one DIY Nintendo project you’ll want to at least take a closer look at. While details on the actual construction method and materials are thin, you can catch a few angles of the giant Nintendo Switch TV rig below via Kai.mariosfun’s Twitter page

You’ll also find a video of the TV in action, including the working cabinets hidden beneath each of the Joy-Con controllers on either side of the display. As expected, there are a couple of shelves in there for what could only be for Mushroom Kingdom collectibles and accessories. Outside of that, it appears as though the rest of the facade is purely cosmetic.

Be sure to check out the Nintendo portable mod that combines Wii, Switch, DS, and Game Boy Color hardware we spotted last week. Known as the Wiiboy Color, this home-brew modder will actually be taking orders for the custom-made handheld.

