Score a new low on QNAP’s latest 2-Bay NAS with 4K transcoding at $147

Adorama is currently offering the QNAP TS-230 2-Bay NAS for $147 shipped. Down from its usual $180 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. This 2-bay NAS from QNAP is an ideal solution for home backups, media storage, and more with support for up to 32TB of storage. Alongside H.264 hardware decoding and real-time transcoding that’ll make it a solid Plex server, there’s 2GB of RAM as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port that enables up to 113MB/s transfer speeds. So far it carries a 4.9/5 star rating, and other QNAP NAS are well-reviewed. Head below the fold for additional details.

A more affordable alternative to consider would be going with Synology’s 1-Bay DS120j NAS at $100 instead. This option will only hold a single hard drive, rather than two like the lead deal, but it’s a much lower price point to consider for getting in the NAS game for the first time.

If you’re looking for a higher-end option, Synology just recently unveiled its new 5-Bay DS1520+ NAS. This model packs plenty of notable specs including 451MB/s speeds, expanded I/O, and 20% performance gains over the previous generation. Get all the details in our launch coverage right here.

QNAP TS-230 NAS features:

Lightweight, quiet, and versatile, the TS-230 is your ideal entry-level NAS. Coated in a shade of elegant baby blue, the NAS can easily fit into your living environment to stimulate an intelligent and fun lifestyle. You can centrally store and back up all your digital files to the TS-230 for easily accessing, syncing, and sharing those files, creates snapshots to protect important files.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!