Brewista temperature-controlled electric kettle hits an Amazon low at $51.50

Amazon is offering the Brewista 1.2L Electric Kettle for $51.52 shipped. Down from its $140 list price and $90 or more going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re wanting to brew a fantastic cup of coffee, it all starts with the water. This kettle is temperature-controlled, offering the ability to dial in how hot your brew is. There are temperature presets for each type of tea, including green, Oolong, herbal, black, and white, making it super simple to start your brew. Plus, the “keep warm” feature will ensure your tea stays at 160-degrees after brewing so it’s always ready to drink. The included filters allow you to brew both loose-leaf and tea bags with ease. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Do you prefer a gooseneck kettle? Well, the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle holds 27-ounces of water at $30 shipped. While not temperature-controlled, this kettle is perfect if you prefer brewing with boiling water or just need something a little prettier than today’s lead deal.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to consider the AmazonBasics 1L Electric Kettle. It’s available for $22 Prime shipped and offers a slightly different design than the two options mentioned above. In the end, as long as your water reaches a near-boiling temperature, your coffee, hot chocolate, or tea will brew with ease, so this could be a fantastic choice for those on tighter budgets.

Brewista Electric Kettle features:

The Brewista Smart Brew Automatic Tea Kettle makes waking up to a perfect cup of tea simple. Pre-set times allow for automatic brewing in the morning and temperature settings allow each tea varietal to be brewed to the ideal temperature, preventing over steeping. This kettle has a 1.2 liter capacity, can brew loose leaf or tea bags and has a keep warm feature to maintain the right temperature while you enjoy your tea throughout the morning.

