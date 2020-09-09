Official Buzz Lightyear Figure now under $6 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $13)

Amazon is offering the Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Figure for $5.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $13, it currently fetches $12.50 at Target and just under $8 at Walmart with today’s deal being one of the best prices we have tracked and the lowest total available. This is everyone’s favorite space ranger dawning his Toy Story 4 costume and helmet. Measuring out at around 3.25- by 7- by 11.8-inches tall, this is a “highly posable” figurine designed for ages three and up. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
At under $6, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable for less. The standard 6-inch Funko Pop! Buzz sells for $10.50 while the the keychain version comes in at just over $8. Outside of this Buzz Lightyear sippy cup at $5, we can’t really find any notable collectibles featuring the famous space ranger for less.
Speaking of Disney deals, the official online storefront is still offering huge price drops sitewide including a new buy two, get one FREE promotion. We also have some solid offers live on LEGO kits from $16 including the Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet.
On the news side of things, check out the Toy Story x Reebok Woody and Buzz Fury OG sneakers, Verizon’s expanded Disney+ partnership, and our hands-on review of LEGO’s must-have Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz.
More on the Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Figure:
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear figure.
- Has iconic designs, costume and helmet.
- Is highly posable for authentic storytelling play.
- Choose the full variety of characters for more movie adventures (each sold separately, subject to availability).
- For ages 3 and up.
