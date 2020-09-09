Official Buzz Lightyear Figure now under $6 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $13)

Amazon is offering the Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Figure for $5.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $13, it currently fetches $12.50 at Target and just under $8 at Walmart with today’s deal being one of the best prices we have tracked and the lowest total available. This is everyone’s favorite space ranger dawning his Toy Story 4 costume and helmet. Measuring out at around 3.25- by 7- by 11.8-inches tall, this is a “highly posable” figurine designed for ages three and up. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At under $6, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable for less. The standard 6-inch Funko Pop! Buzz sells for $10.50 while the the keychain version comes in at just over $8. Outside of this Buzz Lightyear sippy cup at $5, we can’t really find any notable collectibles featuring the famous space ranger for less.

Speaking of Disney deals, the official online storefront is still offering huge price drops sitewide including a new buy two, get one FREE promotion. We also have some solid offers live on LEGO kits from $16 including the Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet.

On the news side of things, check out the Toy Story x Reebok Woody and Buzz Fury OG sneakers, Verizon’s expanded Disney+ partnership, and our hands-on review of LEGO’s must-have Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz.

More on the Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Figure:

Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear figure.

Has iconic designs, costume and helmet.

Is highly posable for authentic storytelling play.

Choose the full variety of characters for more movie adventures (each sold separately, subject to availability).

For ages 3 and up.

