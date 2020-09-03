Score a new low on LEGO’s Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet at $54, more from $18

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet set for $53.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This 625-piece kit assembles one of the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunters in his most detailed brick-built version to date. The helmet stands over 8-inches tall and is complemented by plenty of authentic details, not to mention a display stand with plaque to complete the build. You can also score the Stormtrooper version for $55. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look as to why this is a must-have kit, and then head below for even more LEGO deals.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

All of today’s discounts enter on top of yesterday’s deals on LEGO’s all-new Advent Calendars. Having dropped in price for the very first time, prices start at $20 on the Star Wars, Harry Potter, and other new festive kits. Then get all of the details on the new 5,500-piece Diagon Alley kit and the upcoming Baby Yoda kit. You also won’t want to miss out on our recent review of the LEGO Iron Man mosaic.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet features:

Build and display a LEGO clone of one of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters with this Boba Fett Helmet (75277) model kit! It’s a super LEGO Star Wars gift idea for adult fans and offers a testing challenge for experienced LEGO builders, with the familiar shape and authentic details of the helmet beautifully recreated using LEGO bricks. This LEGO Boba Fett collectible has a base with a nameplate to display it at home, in the office or wherever else you like in the galaxy.

