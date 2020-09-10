Levi’s, Lucky Brand, more up to 65% off during Hautelook’s Denim Sale

For 3-Days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Denim Sale takes up to 65% off Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Articles of Society, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Fall is a perfect time to update your denim and the Levi’s 513 Slim Straight Jeans are currently marked down to $40, which is $30 off the original rate. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and have a perfect hem that can be rolled for a fashionable look. This style also has a slim fit, which is flattering and nice to pair with boots, sneakers, or dress shoes alike. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 400 Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal is the Joe’s Jeans Brixton style for $80, which regularly is priced at $179. This style is also very flattering with a dark wash and stretch-infused fabric. They can also be dressed up or down seamlessly.

Our top picks for men include:

