Monopoly Overwatch Edition Board Game matching all-time low at $10 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Gamer Overwatch Collector’s Edition Board Game for $9.99 with free shipping for prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via GameStop’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $30, it usually sells int he $25 range at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. this is the classic Monopoly game featuring a number of new additions and tweaks based on Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. You’ll find player tokens for D. Va, Lúcio, Mercy, Reaper, Tracer, and Winston (check out these Overwatch Nendroid deals too), as well as a new point system for completing various objectives across the board. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

At just $10, today’s deal is well under the going rate for the classic Monopoly board or the usual more affordable Speed Edition. However, you might want to take a closer look at the Monopoly Deal Card Game. Coming in at $8 Prime shipped, this one transforms the usual formula into the card game format and carries stellar reviews from mover 11,000 Amazon customers.

Then check out the PAC-MAN Monopoly board game (mini arcade machine included) and the Sonic the Hedgehog edition too.

But if you prefer to play your board games in digital form, Nintendo still has a host of classics on sale from $4 including Monopoly, Clue, Pandemic, RISK, and many more right here. The rest of today’s best game deals can be found right here.

More on the Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition:

INSPIRED BY OVERWATCH: This Monopoly board game is inspired by the wildly popular Overwatch video game; designed with Overwatch fans in mind

6 CHARACTER TOKENS: The Overwatch edition of the Monopoly game features 6 character tokens including D. Va, Lúcio, Mercy, Reaper, Tracer, and Winston

COLLECTOR’S EDITION: This Monopoly Gamer Overwatch Collector’s Edition board game makes a great gift or collector’s item for Overwatch players

