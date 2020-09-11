Roborock’s S6 Pure vacuum and mop keeps your house clean for $426 (Save $174)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S6 Pure Robot Vacuum for $425.99 shipped when code ROBOROCKS6P has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $600 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $174 in savings, beats our previous mention by $23, and marks a new all-time low. Doubling as a robotic mop alongside its vacuuming capabilities, the Roborock S6 Pure brings laser-guided navigation into the mix for more efficient cleaning. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa voice control, as well as a 2.5-hour runtime and 2000Pa suction system. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 475 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Put your savings to use and round out your cleaning arsenal by picking up the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster. While robotic vacuums are great for tackling day to day sweeping, having something like the Dustbuster here will make it much more convenient to handle smaller messes and the like. And at $38, you’ll be able to use a portion of the savings and still have cash left over.

Right now, we’re also still seeing a $100 discount on Roborock’s S4 Smart Robotic Vacuum, which has dropped to $300. Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more everyday essentials and additional deals to upgrade your space. Just this morning, Home Depot kicked off a new sale on ladders and other must-haves for cleaning up this fall

Roborock S6 Pure features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

