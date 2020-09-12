Kershaw’s ‘small but mighty’ Natrix Knife is under $38 (25% off, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Natrix Copper Pocketknife for $37.84 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $7. Kershaw’s high-carbon Natrix pocketknife boasts a copper handle and overall design that it touts as “deceptively heavy.” This solution is comprised of “high-performance steel” that results in “excellent toughness, edge retention, and corrosion resistance.” A stylish appearance makes this blade as eye-catching as it is functional. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another deal packed with utility has to be Bosch’s 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set. It has struck Amazon’s best price of 2020 and is all yours for $18. This deal offers up 33% in savings, making now an excellent time to checkout with it in your cart.

On the hunt for a rugged, yet flashy watch? If so, take a moment to look at Casio’s new Metal-Twisted G-SHOCK. It bears a kaleidoscopic design and manages to wield Bluetooth, solar power, and more. An iridescent appearance is nicely paired with a red translucent band. Swing by our coverage to see photos and learn more.

Kershaw Natrix Copper Pocketknife features:

The upgraded, high-carbon, D2 steel Natrix with substantial copper handle is a deceptively hefty EDC; small but mighty pocket knife delivers, both in solid performance and in arresting good looks

