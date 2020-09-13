Save $130 on Neato’s laser-guided Smart Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum at $300

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer is good for a $130 price cut, marks the best we’ve seen since April, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. For comparison, this discounted D4 is $43 less than the previous generation D3 robotic vacuum. Neato’s robotic vacuum features a 75-minute runtime and makes the most of each cleaning session with a laser-guided navigation system to intelligently make its way around your home. There’s also Alexa control on-board, allowing you to summon the digital assistant to ensure you won’t even have to lift a finger to tackle the chores. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below the fold for more.

If you don’t particularly need the voice control or laser-guided navigation capabilities on the lead deal, consider ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum. Currently selling for $150 at Amazon, this highly-rated option sports a more simplistic design but will surely get the job done when it comes to cleaning up.

We’re also still tracking a $174 price cut on Roborock’s S6 Pure vacuum and mop, which delivers laser-guided cleaning and more for a low of $426. There’s also plenty more where that came from in our home goods guide.

Neato Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean your carpet, hardwood and tile floors remotely with this self-navigating Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. Customize its path through an app on your phone so it avoids certain areas while it expertly cleans others. This Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum operates for up to 75 minutes on a single charge.

