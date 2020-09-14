Eastbay’s Fall Event takes 20-25% off your order: Nike, adidas, more

- Sep. 14th 2020 9:14 am ET

Eastbay is offering 20% off orders of $49 or 25% off orders of $149 with codes PSEY920 and SKAVU25 at checkout. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top picks from this sale is the Nike Club Joggers for men that are currently marked down to $44 and originally were priced at $55. These joggers are very trendy for the fall season and great for lounging, post-workouts, and more. Plus, you can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re sweat-wicking to promote comfort. This style also has a flattering fit with a tapered hem and cinched waist. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

