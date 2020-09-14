Organize accessories, cables, more with Twelve South’s CaddySack at $40

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook CaddySack Leather Tote for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best we can find. You’ll note that it is currently backordered but you can lock-in the discounted price at this time. Twelve South’s CaddySack offers a full leather design with dedicated slots to store your MacBook charger, various cables, accessories, and more. My favorite feature is the integrated elastic straps, which keep your various devices and whatnot locked in place while on-the-go. If you’re already using the Twelve South family of leather-bound products, the CaddySack is going to be an excellent addition. It’s my product of choice while traveling and a great way to keep things tidy in between trips. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 570 Amazon reviewers.

With your savings, grab a few extra Nite Ize Gear Ties and keep things tidy at home too. I love these bendable ties that are perfect for keeping cables and other things in order. Conversely, if you’d rather just skip the lead deal and go this route, it’s a solid alternative.

For more on Twelve South, check out our review of the brand’s Compass Pro iPad stand. While we’re on the subject of frequent traveling and organization, adding the Compass Pro to the mix is a great way to keep productivity up while on-the-go. Learn more in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys coverage.

Twelve South CaddySack features:

CaddySack is a genuine leather travel organizer for your most important laptop tools

All-in-one carry-all for cables, earbuds, AirPods, and charging/syncing cords

CaddySack features elastic organization that adjust for most USB adapters, dongles and extra cables

Dedicated secure storage for MacBook Power Adapter and charging cable

