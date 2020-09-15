GOOLOO’s 1500A portable jump starter doubles as a 20800mAh battery at $52

- Sep. 15th 2020 7:36 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Jump Starter for $51.99 shipped with the code WEGPF8HC and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, today’s deal beats our last mention by $0.50 and is among the best that we’ve tracked. Now that summer is winding down, you might be planning a fall camping trip. If so, having a dead battery after a long weekend is the last thing anyone wants. This portable jump starter works on vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6L diesel engines, which covers a majority of cars and trucks on the road. It’ll also double as a 20800mAh portable battery to recharge your devices, making it work double duty depending on what you need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If camping isn’t your style, then maybe you just want to keep a battery charged from the beginning. If so, AmazonBasics has an 8A/2A Battery Charger/Maintainer for $30 shipped. This will keep your vehicle’s battery topped off and always ready to roll.

However, if it’s a lawnmower, tractor, or smaller vehicle, be sure to check out the AmazonBasics 800mA Battery Charger. It’s available for just $19.50 Prime shipped and is designed to charge smaller batteries quickly or larger ones over time.

GOOLOO 1500A Portable Jump Starter features:

CAR JUMP STARTER: The GOOLOO Jump Starter GP200 is so powerful that it makes it easier for you to start most size 12V cars (up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L diesel or Motorcycles , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, lawnmower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 30 times with 1500 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps

