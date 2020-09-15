Smartphone Accessories: Mpow iPhone XR Waterproof Case $8 (46% off), more

MpowTech (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,300+) via Amazon is currently offering its Waterproof iPhone XR Case for $7.99 Prime shipped when code VFWXI4SO has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $15 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a 46% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new Amazon all-time low. This low-profile case provides IP68 waterproofing to your iPhone XR without adding too much bulk. Whether you’re just looking to keep an existing device protected until new handsets are unveiled next month, or will depend on the added rugged form-factor, this option is worth a look with its 2-meter drop protection. Over 140 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
Professional certification of IP-68, fully submergible up to 6.6ft/2M for 1 hour. Fully sealed against snow, dirt, sand & dust. Keeps your phone safe while swimming, diving or doing outdoor water sports. No bulky feeling. Premium flexible TPU material reduces the effect to the signal and provides protection against scratches to phone.
Military grade tested and defend your phone from shocks, scratches and drops from 6.6ft/2M high. Mpow waterproof phone case for iPhone XR absorbs impacts and keeps your phone safe while on the go and travelling.
